Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/28/2024 – 16:20

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced this Wednesday that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will nominate Gabriel Galípolo to replace Roberto Campos Neto as president of the Central Bank from 2025.

The name will need to be approved by the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee and by the plenary of the House, which will have a concentrated voting effort in the first week of September, amid the campaigns for the municipal elections, but Haddad said that this decision does not depend on the government.

“We will respect the institutionality of the Senate, which has its own rhythm and tasks, and will know how to judge the best time to hold the hearing,” said Haddad at the Planalto Palace, alongside Galípolo.

The minister highlighted that the government will now begin working on deciding the three names that will occupy the positions on the BC board that will become vacant at the beginning of 2025, with nominations to be made “in due course”.

Galípolo stated that it is “an honor, a pleasure and an immense responsibility” to receive the nomination, emphasizing that he is very happy.

Haddad’s former number two at the Treasury, Galípolo has been serving as the Central Bank’s director of monetary policy since July 2023. With good connections in the economic team and in Congress, in addition to having Lula’s trust, he was already seen in the market and in the government as a consolidated name to take over the presidency of the agency.

Who is Galipolo?

With a Master’s degree in Political Economy, Galípolo was a managing partner of a consultancy firm specializing in structuring concessions and Public-Private Partnerships, a member of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and president of Banco Fator. He is also the author of books in partnership with developmental economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo.

Despite Lula’s criticism of the country’s interest rates since the beginning of his term, Galípolo’s recent public statements have been seen by market analysts as being in line with a tougher view of monetary policy. He has also emphasized that the president has always given freedom and autonomy to the agency’s directors.

Since the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), at the end of July, when the BC board was unanimous in maintaining the basic interest rate at 10.50% per year and including in its scenario a possible increase in the Selic rate if necessary, Galípolo has led the collegiate’s communication, reaffirming that the board will not hesitate to raise interest rates if necessary.

The positions brought relief to market prices, reducing fears raised in recent months about the possibility of the Central Bank adopting a more lenient stance in combating inflation when Lula reached the majority of nominees on the board.

Following the rules of the BC’s operational autonomy, which provide for directors’ terms of office that do not coincide with that of the President of the Republic, Lula will achieve a majority of nominees at the top of the agency in early 2025, with seven of the nine directors.

The timing of Galípolo’s nomination was defined after negotiations with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Lula even indicated to the senator that he would announce all the names at once, which would include the directorates of Regulation and Relations, in addition to the directorate of Monetary Policy, according to a source familiar with the conversations.

However, according to this source, Pacheco argued to Lula that the moment would not be right to make all the nominations, citing that the electoral period reduces the presence of senators in Brasília, which could harm the negotiations.