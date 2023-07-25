Former president criticized the PT’s speech about “defeating Bolsonarism” during an event in São Paulo on Sunday (July 23)

O former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (July 24, 2023) that the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “you will never know what democracy is” when referring to the PT’s speech about “defeating Bolsonarism” during event of SindmetalABC (Sindicato dos Metalúrgicos do ABC), in São Paulo.

“I didn’t persecute anyone as president. For those who say they are proud of communism, they will never know what democracy is. Unfortunately, the democracy he [Lula] knows is that of Fidel Castro, of Nicolás Maduro, of Daniel Ortega”Bolsonaro told CNN this Monday (July 24).

On Sunday (July 23), Lula attended an event by the Metallurgists Union in the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo. On the occasion, the president said that Bolsonaro was “defeated”but that the bolsonarista “not yet”.

“The crazy ones are in the streets offending and cursing people. We are going to tell them that we want this country to be civilized again.”, declared the Chief Executive. Lula also said that “people do not have to like each other, but respect each other”.

Read the full statement of the PT:

“Now you have to be prepared because we defeated Bolsonaro, but we haven’t defeated the Bolsonarist yet. The crazies are on the street offending people, cursing people. And we’re going to tell them that we want to make this country civilized again, people don’t have to like each other, people just have to respect each other. You don’t have to choose your neighbor, you just have to learn to live with him, have feelings, respect him and him respecting you. You don’t have to like the person who lives in front of your house, nor does he like you, you have to respect each other, right? This is democracy”.