Chiefs of the Army, Air Force and Navy go to Planalto at 3 pm, accompanied by Minister José Múcio (Defense)
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet at 3 pm on Monday (20.Mar.2023), in Planalto, with Minister José Múcio (Defense) and the commanders of the 3 Armed Forces of Brazil. They are: Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva (Army), Marcos Sampaio Olsen (Navy) and Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno (Aeronautics). The theme of the meeting was not disclosed.
