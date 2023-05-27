Meeting marks the resumption of dialogue between all the nations of South America in 9 years; format will be “freer”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will host a meeting that will bring together 11 South American presidents on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) in Brasília. According to ambassador Gisela Maria Figueiredo Padovan, Itamaraty’s secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, the idea is to hold a meeting with fewer formalities, as a kind of retreat, in which the heads of state can have a frank dialogue about the integration of region. Each president may be accompanied by the chancellor of his country and only 2 advisors. In the 1st part of the meeting, the presidents will make an initial explanation. Afterwards, there will be lunch at Itamaraty. In the afternoon, the meeting will be devoted to free dialogue. In the evening, Lula will host a dinner at the Alvorada Palace. The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, is banned from leaving the country, so she will be represented by the president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola.