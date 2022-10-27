According to the former minister, the PT should apply what went right in his government, and not what went wrong in the Dilma administration.

The former president of the BC (Central Bank) and former finance minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) to trust that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will make an economically responsible government if it wins the elections. the PT play the 2nd round with the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I participated in the Lula government for 8 years”, said Meirelles in an interview with CNN Brazilreferring to the time he was at the head of the BC, from 2002 to 2010. “What I saw during this period with him was a government that maintained fiscal responsibility, that also maintained independence from the Central Bank, we were able to meet inflation targets, and all this together generated growth and job creation.”

Meirelles supports Lula’s election since before the 1st round. THE CNNsaid he believed that Lula understood that he should apply in the new government what “it worked out” when he held the presidency.

“I have no doubt that he is fully aware that he will have to apply a policy that has worked for him, versus policies that have gone wrong in another government.”, said the former minister. Per “another government”, he referred to the management of Dilma Rousseff (PT), who succeeded Lula in the Planalto.

“The Dilma government went wrong”, declared. “I know that there are people who justify what was done in her government, saying that it was sabotage by businessmen, but we know that businesspeople are not harmed on purpose.”

Meirelles spoke about the statement by the current Minister of Economy. On Wednesday (Oct 26), Paulo Guedes said that the spending cap was “poorly built” and declared that Meirelles, one of the creators of the measure, “not even economist”.

The spending ceiling was created during the management of Michel Temer (MDB). At the time, Meirelles was the head of the Ministry of Finance.

“Paulo Guedes did not understand the spending cap”, said Meirelles. “It shows your inability to understand basic things.”