The Chief Minister of the Civil House has already stated previously that Bolsonaro would lose in the Northeast to the PT

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueirasaid on Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) must lose in “all the capitals of the Northeast” in the 2022 elections.

Cyrus’ statement given to the program Yellow On Air, from the magazine Look, differs from what the minister himself has said before. On May 27, Ciro told the show “Conversation with Bial”from the TV station Rede Globothat the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would lose to Lula in the region – but who would still be reelected.

The minister also said that he will command Bolsonaro’s campaign in Piauí, a stronghold where Ciro built his political career.

According to Ciro, despite Lula being “very strong” in the Northeast, the former president already had more influence in the region. “We are going to show that we are better in all areas, even in the flags of the left”declared.

Ciro said that Bolsonaro, if reelected, should make the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 permanent. According to him, if it depended on the PT (Workers’ Party), the Brazilian population would still be receiving only R$90 in benefits. In an interview with the TV station SBT Brazilthis Tuesday (2.Aug), Bolsonaro also said that he should keep the aid if he wins the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto.

Ciro’s speech is in reference to Bolsa Família, a social income transfer program established by PT governments in the past. Auxílio Brasil came as an attempt by the Bolsonaro government to try to improve performance among the poorest.

POWERDATA

According to the latest survey PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, Lula has a big advantage over Bolsonaro in the 1st round in the Northeast region, as recorded in previous rounds. The PT has 52% against 27% of the current Chief Executive.

Among the beneficiaries of the social program, which replaces Bolsa Família, the federal administration is approved by 42% and disapproved by 55%. In the general stratum of the population, the disapproval rate is the same, while the approval rate is 1 pp lower: 41%.

Among those who say they have not received any part of the benefit in the previous month of the survey, 54% are dissatisfied and 42% have a positive perception of management.

3,000 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 states of the Federation for the PoderData survey. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.