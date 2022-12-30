The future minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, said this Friday (30.Dec.2022) that the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will broadcast live on social networks, known as livesafter taking office.

“President Lula will do lives. Now, the frequency, the way they will happen, if they will have a fixed schedule, if not, this is all the result of work”declared in an interview with CNN Brazil.

The holding of periodic lives was a practice widely used by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during his mandate, which started in 2019.

Pimenta also hinted that Lula will continue to speak out through his profiles on social networks. He gave as an example the publication that the petista made on Twitter after the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé.

He also added that Lula will have greater contact with the media from 2023 onwards. “Lula will once again give interviews to the channels, to television, to the major newspapers”, he stated. According to him, this was not a common practice of the Bolsonaro government.

The announced minister said that the work of the body he will lead will be more detailed “in the next days”.