With his leg and eyes healed after surgery, the president feels less pain and maintains a physical therapy routine

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should intensify in-person schedules at Palácio da Alvorada next week. The isolation period to avoid post-operative infections recommended by doctors ends on Friday (October 13, 2023). According to Planalto informed the Power360the president’s leg and eyes have healed after surgery, he feels less pain and maintains a physiotherapy routine at least twice a day.

Lula, 77 years old, underwent a procedure on September 29 to place a prosthesis on the head of his right femur to correct arthrosis in the pelvis. The president also took the opportunity to undergo plastic surgery to remove excess skin on his eyelids.

The medical recommendation was for Lula to spend 15 days recovering at Palácio da Alvorada without receiving visitors due to concerns about viral infections. The president is free to work, as long as it is at his home and with breaks for physiotherapy sessions.

Last week, Lula even spoke to ministers over the phone, but did not record it in his public work diary. On the 3rd (10.Oct), he met with his chief of staff, Marco Aurélio Santana Ribeiro, in person.

According to Secom, those who frequent Alvorada have also maintained a more secluded routine and when someone has direct contact with the president, they wear a mask and keep their distance. The isolation, according to the advisor, is to prevent Lula from interacting with many people at the same time, as are some of her commitments when she leaves Planalto, for example.

The first work schedule registered by the PT member was on Monday (Oct 9). The Chief Executive spoke via videoconference with 4 ministers and 2 advisors in the morning, 10 days after carrying out the surgeries.

This Tuesday (Oct 11), he also had a work commitment. He spoke by phone with the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric. The two spoke about the conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas and its “tragic consequences” for civilians. They also talked about the “conjuncture” from South America.

Recovery and routine

According to Secom (Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic), the cut made on the president’s leg for surgery has already healed.

In this case, it was not necessary to remove the stitches, as surgical glue was used. In the case of his eyelids, the stitches have already been removed and the president has no bruises there, according to his advisor.

Lula is not expected to leave Palácio da Alvorada, where he is recovering, until the end of next week at least. The president can receive visitors again, however, from Saturday (Oct 14), after completing 15 days of isolation.

It is not yet known, however, when the president’s first public appearance will be after the procedures. He has not yet been seen after surgery and during the recovery process.

The PT member still feels pain in the hip region due to the surgery, but to a lesser extent than before the procedure due to osteoarthritis. The discomfort has been decreasing day by day and remains as expected by the medical team. Under medical guidance, the president has already climbed a few steps.

Before resuming work activities, the president maintained an even more restricted routine of isolation, with only physiotherapy sessions. During this period, the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, intermediated her external contacts even with politicians.

Normally, anyone who contacts Lula by phone needs to call his personal advisor, Valmir Moraes, or his chief of staff, Marco Aurélio Santana Ribeiro. The president does not have his own cell phone.