Conversation will bring together representatives of the MST, Força Sindical and FUP; there should be no space to discuss issues related to Petrobras

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will hold a meeting on Saturday (April 6, 2024) to hear from State ministers, trade union centrals, social movements and civil society organizations. The meeting will be held at Granja do Torto, one of the official properties of Palácio do Planalto, at 9am.

The conversation will bring together representatives from MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), Força Sindical and FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers).

Despite having the presence of the oil workers' federation, the meeting will not be used to debate the possible departure of the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, from command of the state-owned company.

Prates' situation in charge of the state-owned oil company is seen as unsustainable. The current president of Petrobras asked for a meeting with Lula to discuss the situation.

As this digital newspaper found out, Prates is dissatisfied with Lula's lack of support against the attacks he has received from members of the government, especially the minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy). He threatens to resign if he does not have greater support from Planalto.