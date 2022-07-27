“How will he cope? We will have a Congress of more than 370 deputies allied with Bolsonaro”, says Minister of the Civil House



Minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) suggested this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, will have difficulties to govern in an eventual 3rd term.

“In the case of the election of the former president, how will he face it? We will have a Congress of more than 370 deputies allied to President Bolsonaro”, said the minister at the national convention of Progressives. The acronym unanimously approved the coalition with Bolsonaro’s PL.

According to Nogueira, if Fernando Haddad (PT) were elected in 2018, the PT would not have ended his term. “I’m sure Haddad wouldn’t have even finished his term. You can be sure, President Bolsonaro, you may have a party as committed as ours in your re-election, but no more”declared.

The Chief of Staff stated that some Brazilians think about “Ukrainize” the country. Here’s what Nogueira said:

“Our country needs a commander. I know that some are thinking of ‘Ukrainizing’ our country. That’s what they want to do with our country. May the interests of others be more important than those of Brazil, may we be left without command”.

“[Bolsonaro] it built its base not just for the sake of it, it shielded state-owned companies, it shielded the ministries, it no longer has a history of closed doors. Our country does not want to go back to that time.”said.

PP CONVENTION

O PP (Progressive Party) formalized support for the reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Wednesday (27.Jul) during the party’s national convention. The semi-presential meeting was held in the Chamber of Deputies and was attended by the Chief Executive, accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The acronym has among its main affiliates the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the government leader, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI).

Lira and Barros were Bolsonaro’s main articulators in the Legislative. Both made efforts to approve proposals that could reflect on the president’s campaign.

The most important of them is the package of R$ 41.25 billion to fund the expansion of the Auxílio Brasil, gas voucher, and grant a voucher to truck drivers and taxi drivers. The proposal, approved in early July, recognizes the state of emergency as a way of shielding Bolsonaro in the Elections Law.

The current chief executive had stints in 9 parties throughout his political career. One of them was the PP, in 1993 and from 2005 to 2016. In November 2021, joined the PL to run for the 2nd term this year.

Before joining the PL, Bolsonaro negotiated with 3 acronyms. He considered Ciro Nogueira’s PP, Marcos Pereira’s Republicanos, and Valdemar Costa Neto’s PL, which he chose.

NEAREST CENTER

Since the arrival of ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Fábio Faria (Communications) at Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro has strengthened his relationship with the parties of the so-called center –group without clear ideological coloring that adheres to the most different governments.

The election of Arthur Lira as president of the Chamber of Deputies in February 2021 also narrowed Bolsonaro’s connection with the bloc.

In July 2021, the president said that his approach to the so-called parties center took place to ensure governance. He made the statement in an interview with Radio great FMfrom Dourados (MS).

“My approach to centrist parties is through governability. I have to do it there. As I said before, if anyone has a problem with any parliamentarian, don’t forget that you put it in here” said the president.