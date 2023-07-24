Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 18:28 Share

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will undergo surgery to treat arthrosis in his hip by December. The information was confirmed this Sunday, 23, by the PT’s press office.

“The surgery has been discussed for some time and, as it is not urgent, there is still no defined date”, indicated the advisory.

This morning, Lula was admitted to the Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, due to pain in his leg. A “small infiltration” was carried out due to the inconvenience, informed her advisor. The president was assisted by physician Roberto Kalil Filho.

Despite the inconvenience, no examination was carried out and Lula continued with his scheduled schedule for Sunday.

The President of the Republic took part in the inauguration of the new board of directors of the ABC Metalworkers’ Union, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). In his speech, he congratulated the union president, Moisés Selerges, promised to “recover Brazil” and cursed the suspect of harassing STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, saying that he defeated Bolsonaro, but did not defeat “the Bolsonarists”.

Lula takes daily injections due to the pain in his leg, but he has already said that they are insufficient. Earlier this month, the president canceled his trip to Arraiá do PT because of the inconvenience. At this Sunday’s event, in São Bernardo do Campo, he was limping.