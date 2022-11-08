President of the Senate will have 1st face-to-face meeting with Lula after election; PT should support the senator’s reelection in the Upper House

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), receives the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), for lunch at the official residence of Casa Alta on Wednesday (9.nov.2022).

This will be the senator’s 1st meeting with PT after the 2nd round. Although Pacheco has not declared public support for Lula, there is an expectation that he will be supported by the president-elect for a re-election in the Upper House.

