Former president must also have meetings to discuss and arbitrate political disputes in the States

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will be in Brasília next week. There are 2 appointments planned:

MDB – dinner with party senators on Monday (11.mar.2022);

– dinner with party senators on Monday (11.mar.2022); indigenous camp – visit on Wednesday (13.Mar.2022) to the camp at Esplanada dos Ministérios, which demands land demarcation.

In addition, PT will have individual meetings with politicians. He is likely to discuss – and arbitrate, when possible – allied disputes in states.

In October of last year, Lula was in Brasília and also participated in a dinner with emedebistas. Just like last time, the event will likely be at the house of the former president of the Senate. Eunício Oliveira (EC).

Among the guests must be Renan Calheiros (AL), Eduardo Braga (AM), Veneziano Vital do Rego (BP) and Marcelo Castro (PI).

The MDB’s pre-candidate for president is senator Simone Tebet (MS). Part of the acronym, however, is close to Lula.

It is likely that politicians outside the MDB will also participate, according to Renan Calheiros. He cited the name of Katia Abreu (PP-TO).