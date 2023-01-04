The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid this Wednesday (4.jan.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet with governors on January 27 at the Planalto Palace. The agenda of the meeting will be the resumption of federative institutional relations.

“It is scheduled on the 27th [de janeiro] the meeting with governors, here at the Planalto Palace […] The agenda is the return of the federative relations of the Union with the States and municipalities, which were paralyzed all these years”he said in an interview with journalists in Planalto.

The government’s objective, according to Costa, is to have regular meetings with state heads and with representatives of the mayoral forum to “give capillarity to government policies”. The minister will also schedule meetings with regional consortia.

According to him, Lula’s orientation is for governors to present priority projects for each area of ​​public policy, such as health and education.

“We want regular meetings throughout the year. We want to establish a flow of meetings by themes […] Our suggestion will be that they meet beforehand and bring a proposal already discussed so as not to have 27 opinions in one day“, said.

The meeting with governors will take place after Lula’s trip to Argentina. Before January 27th, the president should also travel to some Brazilian state, yet to be defined, according to Rui Costa.