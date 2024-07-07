President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will begin his agenda of commitments on Monday (8) Mercosur Summit – one of its flagsthe president defends the integration of the bloc’s countries for the economic strengthening of South America.

On the first day, Lula will participate in the meeting between the Mercosur countries in Asunción, Paraguay, which will be marked by absence of Javier Mileipresident of Argentina. Present at the conservative CPAC event with the Bolsonaro family, in Santa Catarina, since Saturday (2), Milei’s communication attributed the absence to the “overloaded” agenda.

Among the issues to be discussed at the Mercosur Summit is the formal entry of Bolivia as a full member of the blocalongside Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Topics such as increasing civil society participation in the bloc and trade between the countries are also on the agenda. In addition, the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, will hand over the presidency of the bloc to the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou.

Next Tuesday (9), Lula will land in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, which was accused of a “self-coup” about 10 days ago. In his first visit to the country since assuming the presidency last year, Lula will participate in an official visit and a restricted meeting with President Luis Arce, followed by a meeting with Brazilian and Bolivian authorities. He will then participate in a signing ceremony.

“The country’s own expectation [Brasil] “It is important that President Arce arrives at the event with the ratification. I think this is a great moment for Mercosur, to see its participation expanded with the entry of a country as important to Brazil as Bolivia,” said Ambassador Gisela Padovan, Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to Brazil Agency.