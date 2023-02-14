The award was granted to the Brazilian musician in 2019, but then-President Bolsonaro refused to chance it

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will travel to Lisbon, Portugal, at the end of April to present the Camões Prize to Chico Buarque. The award was granted to the musician in 2019, but the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) refused to sign the seal document.

According to the Portuguese newspaper Diário de Notícias, Lula will also participate in the commemorations of the Carnation Revolution, on April 25, at the invitation of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza. The Carnation Revolution was a popular uprising that took place on April 25, 1974. The movement put an end to the dictatorship in force in the country.

Created in 1988, the Camões Prize for Literature annually honors 1 author who has contributed to the enrichment of the literary and cultural heritage of the Portuguese language. It has the value of 100 thousand euros, divided between the 2 countries.

the announcement of winner of the 31st edition of the award was held on May 21, 2019, at the headquarters of the National Library, in Rio de Janeiro, by President Helena Severo.

Traditionally, the presidents of the 2 countries sign the award document, but at the time, Bolsonaro said it was not a priority. “Do I have a deadline? So December 31, 2026, I sign”, he said, assuming he would have a 2nd term.

On Instagram, Chico Buarque responded to the president: “Bolsonaro’s non-signature on the diploma is for me a second Camões Prize”.

The award does not depend on the approval of the presidents to happen, so much so that the singer has already received the 100 thousand euros.

O Power360 contacted the presidency to confirm Lula’s trip to Portugal, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.