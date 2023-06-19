President will meet at 4 pm with the ministers of Agriculture, Finance and Agrarian Development

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will define this Monday (June 19, 2023) the amounts allocated for the 2023/2024 Crop Plan. He will have a meeting at 4 pm with the ministers of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favarofrom the farm, Fernando Haddadand Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira. They will also deal with the Mais Alimentos program.