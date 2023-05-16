President should nominate his lawyer Cristiano Zanin for the vacancy left by Ricardo Levandowski

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will define the nomination for the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) only next week, after returning from the trip he will make to Japan starting on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) to participate in the G7 meeting. Lula returns to Brazil on Sunday (May 21, 2023). He must finally nominate Cristiano Zanin, who was his lawyer.

Although it has already been decided, Lula is waiting for the best moment to make the announcement. It could have been done last week, but the president preferred to wait for the formal start of the processing of the new fiscal framework in Congress to avoid political noise. Waiting too long can have an unwanted political cost. Zanin’s name needs to be indicated. Afterwards, the lawyer will be questioned at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee. It is then submitted to the plenary of the House. Everything can be in 1 day or take a little longer, depending on the mood of the opposition. The worst scenario for Lula is for everything to be left for the 2nd semester, after the Legislative recess.