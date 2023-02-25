Government may postpone PIS/Cofins exemption on ethanol and gasoline, which would be a demonstration of the minister’s fragility

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will decide next week between a new defeat by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, or wear and tear due to rising fuel prices. The deadline for the end of the PIS/Cofins exemption on ethanol and gasoline ends on February 28, but the political wing wants to extend it. The reencumbrance of the tax will put pressure on the country’s inflation.

If the fuel exemption is postponed, Haddad will be defeated by the political wing for the 2nd time. In December 2022, the minister said that he had asked the government to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) not to adopt measures that would reduce the collection of the Union in 2023, among them, the continuity of the tax exemption.

Five days after the speech, on January 1 of this year, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) extended the exemption from the federal fuel tax until February 28. The financial market reacted badly to the decision.

Under pressure, Haddad launched a fiscal package that increases revenue and reduces public spending in 2023. The reencumbrance of PIS/Cofins on fuels starting in March is among the announced measures that increase Union revenue. According to the economic team, the end of the exemption would result in tax gains of R$ 28.9 billion from March to December.

The end of the benefit will increase gasoline and ethanol prices by R$0.69 and R$0.24 per liter, respectively, according to the abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers).

THREAT TO THE PACKAGE

The government’s political wing wants the extension of the exemption even if part of the finance minister’s fiscal package is weakened. A new defeat by Haddad accentuates the minister’s weakness when it comes to the economy and enhances the strength of the political wing – which will continue to fight against fiscal measures considered unpopular.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, defended the extension of the exemption on Twitter. He said that, before talking about resuming the collection of taxes on fuels, “it is necessary to define a new price policy for Petrobras”. The change in the state-owned company’s policy needs to be evaluated by the company’s board.

In practice, Hoffmann publicly disallowed part of Haddad’s fiscal package, while the minister was attending a G20 meeting in India. “Before talking about resuming fuel taxes, it is necessary to define a new pricing policy for Petrobras. This will be possible from April, when the Board of Directors is renewed, with people committed to rebuilding the company and its role for the country”said the president of the PT.

The Planalto Palace intensified the discussion on fuel prices this week. In Haddad’s absence, the executive secretary of the Treasury, Gabriel Galípolo, was responsible for defending the ideas of the economic team that value fiscal measures. He met with Lula, the president of the Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesand the Ministers of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraand Civil House, Rui Costa.

Haddad will now have the job of curbing political pressure. He returns this Saturday (25.Feb.2023) to Brazil. He will arrive in São Paulo during the night. Lula is expected to make a decision on the matter on Monday (27.Feb.2023).

HALF TERM AT THE TABLE

The government is considering adopting a partial reenactment of PIS/Cofins on fuel. The tax would not be exempt, but the weight on fuel would be lower than the level defended by Haddad. Allies of the president believe that raising gasoline and ethanol prices abruptly as of March 1st will have a political cost.

As reported by Portal G1, the proposal would be to increase the liter of gasoline by R$ 0.49 instead of R$ 0.69. For ethanol, R$0.06 instead of R$0.24. In this case, the tax would have 71% of the force, in the case of gasoline, and 25%, for ethanol.

The gradual increase in PIS/Cofins on ethanol and gasoline could avoid a greater impact on inflation, especially for middle-class people.