the minister Paulo Pimenta (Secom) said this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) that the government should create a working group to “think about some initiatives to value a culture of peace and a culture of non-violence”. The measure is because of the 2 recent attacks on schools.

According to Pimenta, the working group should involve the ministries of Education, Justice, Human Rights and the General Secretariat. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should sign the creation of the body in a meeting this 4th, according to the minister of Secom.

Pimenta spoke to journalists at the Planalto Palace. He explained that the measure is provoked “for last week’s episode and this episode”. He refers to:

– a 25-year-old man attacked a day care center, killing at least 4 children and injuring 5 others, according to local police; March 27, in São Paulo (SP) – a 13-year-old teenager stabbed 4 teachers and 2 students. Teacher Elisabeth Tenreiro, 71 years old, died.

According to Paulo Pimenta, a visit by Lula to Blumenau at this time is unlikely. “There is a lot of conflicting information, the rumors in the city are very large”said the minister.