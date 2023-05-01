President will focus on promise to gradually raise, until 2026, exemption from IR for those earning up to R$ 5 thousand and explore appreciation of the minimum wage

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will make a statement on national radio and TV this Sunday (30.Apr.2023), at 8 pm. He should reinforce the recent measures announced by his government to increase the real value of the minimum wage and to expand the Income Tax exemption range.

Lula’s speech will last 3 minutes. The speech takes place because of the 1st of May, Labor Day.

Watch live at 8pm on Poder360:

The video was recorded by the team of the national Audiovisual Secretary, Ricardo Stuckert, at Palácio da Alvorada, on Saturday morning (29.Apr.2023). The Minister of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, followed.

The president will announce the signing of a provisional measure to raise the minimum wage, which will rise from R$1,302 to R$1,320 – a 1.38% readjustment. The new value will be valid from May 1.

Minimum wage readjustments will cost R$40.8 billion in 2023, according to calculations by Gabriel Leal de Barros, chief economist at Ryo Asset. By the end of 2022, the minimum wage was R$1,212.

The minimum wage impacts public spending because it represents the floor of social security benefits, such as retirement, pensions and aid. The cost of raising the minimum wage to R$1,302 in 2023 would be R$36 billion. With the increase of R$ 18 in the salary from May, the additional expense will be R$ 40.8 billion to the Union.

Lula is also expected to announce that he will send to Congress a bill that will define the new minimum wage appreciation policy based on the calculation of the previous year’s inflation and the consolidated GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 2 years before. There is still no date, however, for the presentation of the text to the Legislature.

The government wants to approve the proposal by the end of this year so that the new rules start to apply from 2024.

Another important announcement that should be made by Lula in his speech is the increase in the Income Tax exemption range, which will go from R$ 1,903 to R$ 2,640.

The change in the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) table as of May 1st will result in a cost of R$ 3.2 billion in 2023. According to the Federal Revenue Service, around 13 million people will be exempt from this tax year. In 2024, the impact will be BRL 6 billion. Since 2015, there is no correction in the exemption range.

In February, when Lula announced the change in the table, the Tax Authorities said that the update was due to inflation in the period, which was approximately 50%.

“To implement the measure, the IRPF exemption range will be increased to R$ 2,112, with a simplified monthly deduction of R$ 528 being allowed”informed the entity in a note.

Lula should also state that, by 2026, when his term ends, the exemption range will reach R$5,000. The amount was promised during his election campaign in 2022.

The 3 measures were announced by the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho this week. Now, Lula will confirm them in his statement.