The president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, said this Friday (25.Nov.2022) that the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), will “to take” 3 months from now, when he’s in office, if he doesn’t find a balance between campaign promises and control of public accounts.

Kassab said he supports a minimum income program for the poorest population, such as maintaining the Auxílio Brasil at R$600 in 2023. Lula wants to present a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to remove the social program from the spending ceiling, but with no source of revenue, the measure should increase the budget deficit.

“Congress will need, together with Lula, to find a balance point. If we don’t find a balance point, in 3 months, President Lula, who has just taken office, will be being beaten all over Brazil. And Congress will be getting beat up because they got it wrong. Fiscal balance does not recover overnight”, said.

The president of the PSD cited as an effect of a lack of control of public accounts, the increase in interest rates, the acceleration of inflation and the reduction of investment. “And in 2 months this aid is worthless”he stated.

Experienced in political articulation, he said that, even with antagonistic views, the right and left support maintaining the aid. “The extension of this PEC needs to be discussed in terms of values ​​and term. I include myself among those you support. But it warns us to be careful to preserve our fiscal stability”, declared🇧🇷

Kassab commented on the topic during an event promoted by Sphere Brazilwhose objective was to discuss the challenges and solutions for Brazil from 2023 to 2026.

DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF BRAZIL

The panels of Sphere Brazil will be attended by elected political leaders of the Executive Powers, such as the elected vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and Legislative and Judiciary authorities.

In addition to him, participating: the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; the elected governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans); the ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso and Ricardo Lewandowski; and at least 30 other guests, including authorities from the 3 Powers, CEOs and intellectuals.

The meeting is held at a hotel on the coast of São Paulo. the digital newspaper Power360 transmit the event through Youtube channel🇧🇷

Watch:

This is the 1st event of great magnitude at Esfera Brasil under the management of the new CEO, Camila Funaro Camargo. She assumed leadership of the group in place of her father, João Camargo, the new president of the Executive Board of CNN Brazil🇧🇷

In the past, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and several authorities participated in the group’s meetings.

Below are the panels of the event and the participants:

