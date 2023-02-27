Chief Executive will immunize himself against covid-19 as part of the National Movement for Vaccination this Monday

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be immunized against covid-19 during the launch of the National Movement for Vaccination this Monday (27.feb.2023).

The information was confirmed by the official account of the federal government on twitter. The event to launch the vaccination campaign will be held at 3 pm this Monday (Feb 27) at the Guará Health Center, in the administrative region of Brasília.

The campaign organized by the Ministry of Health proposes to expand the coverage of vaccines available in the SUS (Unified Health System). In the 1st phase of the program, the portfolio must reinforce immunization against covid-19. Reinforcement begins with priority groups across the country, such as seniors over 60 years old.

The actions of the 2023 National Vaccination Program, released by the Ministry of Health, should start from February 27th. Also included in the schedule is the intensification of the Influenza campaign, in April, and multivaccination of poliomyelitis and measles in schools.

On his Twitter profile, the Chief Executive compared the vaccination data for 2015 with those for 2021 and said he will work to make the country have satisfactory immunization numbers again.

Lula will receive a dose of the bivalent vaccine against the coronavirus during the event. According to the Ministry of Health, the immunizer improves immunity against the original strain virus and also against the omicron variant. In addition, it has a safety and efficacy profile similar to that of monovalent vaccines.

The president is 77 years old and has already been immunized with 4 doses of the covid vaccine. He took the 1st dose of an anti-covid vaccine on March 13, 2021 in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo. He received CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by the Butantan Institute in partnership with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. The last dose taken by the PT against the coronavirus was on April 3, 2022, before the presidential election campaign.