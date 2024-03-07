The leader of the Portuguese Chega party, André Ventura, said at a rally on Wednesday (6) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be barred from the country's airports if the party wins the legislative elections scheduled for next Sunday (10 ).

The message to Lula was in reference to his possible presence at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, celebrated on April 25th. He was in Lisbon on the date last year, where he spoke at the Assembly of the Republic amid protests outside.

“If the Chega party wins the legislative elections next Sunday, on April 25, […] the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will not enter Portugal. […] In this country we still rule and in this country we still choose who comes and who doesn't. We already have many corrupt people here, we don’t need any more coming from outside”, said Ventura during the rally.

He also stated that Lula “will stay at the airport” and that “if he insists, he will go to jail”. A similar message was given to the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, who “will only enter when necessary, because we also don’t want him to enter too often”.

Sánchez was in Brazil on Wednesday (6), where he met with Lula and ministers to discuss, among other matters, the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union.

Lula has not yet indicated whether he intends to travel to Portugal this year to participate in the celebration. At the end of last year and at the beginning of this year, he stated that he would only make two international trips, to Africa and Guyana and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — both of which have already been completed.

Portugal's legislative elections were brought forward to March 10 after the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, accepted the resignation of the socialist prime minister, António Costa, last year, and dissolved parliament. The dismissal occurred after a series of arrests and searches led to the indictment of Costa's chief of staff – he was also the target of an investigation by the Public Ministry on suspicion of influence peddling.

The Chega party was elevated to the position of third political force in the 2022 legislative elections, electing 12 deputies. The party has the support in Brazil of right-wing politicians, such as federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), who asked the Portuguese living in Brazil for votes for Ventura.

“10/MAR anyone who has Portuguese citizenship will vote by post. Vote for the Chega Party, don’t allow the cancer of Brazilian corruption to metastasize,” she said in a post on social media.