Lula talks with the Minister of the Environment and Energy of Spain, Teresa Ribera, during COP27 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/Sedat Suna

The president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), wants the next edition of the Climate Conference (COP) of the United Nations (UN) to be held in Brazil, in the Amazon region. The statement was made this Wednesday (16th) during the COP27, taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

According to Lula, it is important that people who defend the Amazon know the region and its concrete reality. The petista said that he will talk to the UN secretary general, António Guterres, about the possibility of Brazil hosting the next COP.