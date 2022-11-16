Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Lula will ask the UN that the next edition of the climate conference will be in the Amazon

November 16, 2022
in World Europe
Lula talks with the Minister of the Environment and Energy of Spain, Teresa Ribera, during COP27🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/Sedat Suna

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will propose that the 30th edition of the Climate Conference (COP) of the United Nations Organization (UN), in 2025, be held in Brazil, in the Amazon region. The statement was made this Wednesday (16th) during the COP27, taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

According to Lula, it is important that people who defend the Amazon know the region and its concrete reality. “Let’s talk to the UN Secretary General [António Guterres] and ask that the 2025 COP be held in Brazil, in the Amazon”, he said. The president-elect will meet with Guterres this Thursday (17).

This Wednesday, at COP27, Lula received a letter of common commitments from the consortium of governors of the nine states of the Legal Amazon. During the delivery of the document, it was the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, who asked the president-elect to make a proposal to hold the COP30 in Brazil to the UN.

Lula traveled to COP27 at the invitation of the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. He was also invited to join the delegation of the consortium of governors of the Legal Amazon.


