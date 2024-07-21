Senator Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS) commented that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “will certainly applaud the bloodbath promised by the tyrant [Nicolás] Maduro”, Venezuela’s dictator. The statement refers to Maduro’s recent threats if he loses the presidential elections on July 28.

“If there is a dictatorship somewhere, you can be sure that Lula will be supporting it. He will certainly applaud the bloodbath promised by the tyrant Maduro,” wrote Mourão on his X profile.

Officially, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remained silent about the phrase said by Maduro at a rally on Wednesday (17), that there will be a “bloodbath” in Venezuela if he does not win.

“The fate of Venezuela in the 21st century depends on our victory on July 28. If they do not want Venezuela to fall into a bloodbath, into a fratricidal civil war, the product of the fascists, let us guarantee the greatest success, the greatest victory in the electoral history of our people,” said the dictator.

The threat was redoubled this Saturday (20). At a rally in Maturín, Maduro said that the presidential election will be a choice between “peace or war”. “On July 28, the future of Venezuela will be decided for the next 50 years, whether it will be a Venezuela of peace or a Venezuela of turmoil, violence and conflict. Peace or war,” he warned.

In an interview with Globonews last week, Lula’s advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim, said that Maduro’s speech was not “desirable”, but that he did not believe there would be a bloodbath. “I believe it was an outburst without consequences,” he said.

Brazil’s position differs from that adopted by Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Paraguay, which this Friday (19) signed a joint statement condemning the persecution against leaders and supporters of the Venezuelan opposition.