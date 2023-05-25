President will make announcement at ceremony in Planalto on Thursday alongside Alckmin in celebration of Industry Day

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will announce on Thursday (May 25, 2023) an incentive package for the production of sustainable national cars. The focus will be on cars powered by ethanol.

The announcement will be made at a ceremony at the Planalto Palace at 10 am and will be attended by the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The resumption of production of cars at popular prices should be left for a 2nd moment, as the government still needs to structure measures with automakers to help make this type of product cheaper.

Some of the ideas studied are the reduction in taxes included in the purchase of these cars, such as the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), and the use of part of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service). The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, has already said he is radically against the use of the fund for the purchase of vehicles.

At the 1st meeting of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development, the Conselhão, held on May 4, Lula criticized the current level of car prices in the country.

“What poor person can buy a popular car for R$90,000? A R$90,000 car is not popular. It’s for the middle class, he said. From then on, the government intensified the articulation to set up a program to reduce these amounts.

The incentive for the production of electric cars should not be included in this package, for the time being, because the production of these cars in Brazil is still considered very expensive. But the federal government is already negotiating with assemblers, such as the Chinese BYDspecific incentives for the development of industrial parks.

In the morning, Lula met with Alckmin and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to discuss proposals for the sector. Before the conversation, Haddad said that some of the planned measures can only be implemented next year, because of the current fiscal rules.