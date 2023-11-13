Meetings are not part of the PT member’s commitments; in the previous meeting, they talked about taxes and guidelines to increase revenue

The president Luiz Inácio Lula a Silva (PT) receives this Monday (13.Nov.2023) at the Palácio do Planalto the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), according to the Power360. This is the 2nd meeting between the two outside of the PT member’s commitments. The 1st, on November 3, was officially registered after it ended. The topic of the conversation between the politicians was not disclosed. 10 days ago, they talked about projects to boost government revenue that are being processed in Congress and about the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) for tax reform. Another subject that can be debated is the PT member’s pending nominations for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Before the 1st meeting alone between the 2 politicians, the senators vetoed the nomination of Igor Roque Albuquerque to head the DPU (Union Public Defender’s Office), in a defeat for the government.