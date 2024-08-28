“We are coming,” it continues, in Arabic; a message used by extremist groups to advocate Palestinian takeover of the city and expulsion of Jews

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wore on August 9, 2024 a Palestinian scarf, called a “keffiyeh”, on which was written, in Arabic: “Jerusalem is ours. We are coming”.

The phrase is used to defend the Palestinian takeover of the city. Jerusalem has been controlled by the Israelis since 1967. Before that, the eastern part was administered by Jordan.

Extremist groups, such as Hamas, at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip, use the phrase as a way of calling for the extinction of the Israeli state.

Palestinian movements say the phrase reflects their “legitimate desire to return” to Jerusalem. They do not speak explicitly about the expulsion of Jews.

Among Israelis, the phrase is seen as an apology for acts of violence against their country. Israel considers Jerusalem indivisible and has established government headquarters there, such as the Israeli Supreme Court, the Knesset (the country’s parliament) and Beit HaNassi – the official residence of the Israeli president.

The image of Lula with the scarf was recorded during a visit to Santa Catarina. The president met with representatives of the Catarinense Khader Mahmud Ahmad Othman Committee, which supports the Palestinian cause.

The image was not published on the president’s social media, only on Instagram profile of the committee on August 23.

THE Poder360 sought out the Planalto to ask if it would like to comment on the matter. The advisory said it would not comment.

In addition to the scarf, Lula received a plaque from the group with a map of the region that includes Israel and Palestine with no borders between the countries.



| Reproduction @comitepalestinasc/ Instagram

According to political scientist André Lajst, CEO of the NGO Stand With Us Brasil, whose proposal is to educate about Israel and the conflict, this phrase is part of the hate speech against Jews.

“Either the president ignores this phrase, which is racist and hateful and disregards the legitimacy of the Jewish people in the region, or he is very poorly advised.“, said Lajst.

THE Poder360 sought out the Palestinian committee of Santa Catarina and asked why the gift was given and how the group interprets the phrase. Here is the full response, sent in writing:

“Our struggle is just and noble. A struggle of over 76 years against an oppressive, colonialist and genocidal regime. Jerusalem existed long before the creation of the Zionist state of Israel in 1948. Palestinians have the right to return to holy Jerusalem, based on facts. The translation written on the Palestinian keffiyeh ‘Jerusalem is ours’ and ‘we will return or are returning’ refers to the sublime and legitimate desire of the Palestinian people to return to their lands..

“It refers to the feeling of millions of Palestinian refugees from the diaspora to exercise their right that is unilaterally and illegally denied by the Zionist state. What other words could define the feeling of a people that has been unjustly massacred for so many decades? A people who are victims of arbitrary and illegal expulsion? Victims of racism, apartheid and mass murder? ‘Jerusalem is ours’, ‘we will return’, is the recognition of our cause for those who know history and for those who nurture the feeling worthy of every human being..“