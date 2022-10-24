





Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Planalto Palace, said this Sunday, 23, that it will be necessary to “rebuild society” if he wins the dispute against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is running for reelection, because Bolsonarism “will stay”. In an interview with DL Show, the PT also made a nod to agribusiness and said that “they put it in people’s minds” that he is against religion.

“We need to restore peace in Brazil. He knows that if we win the elections, we will defeat Bolsonaro and we need to rebuild Brazilian society because Bolsonarism will stay,” Lula declared. “Our government will establish negotiation policies with various segments of society so that we can start to restore peace. There will always be the fanatic, the guy who won’t like it, but patience. What we need is to turn these fanatics into a minority,” she amended.

The former president, recognizing that the situation in Brazil today is very different and “more difficult” than in 2003, when he took over the Planalto Palace for the first time, stated that it is necessary to restore democracy, dialogue and coexistence. friendly among people.

When saying that fake news has a much greater power than he thought, the PT said that Bolsonaristas “got it into people’s heads” that he is against religion. Lula also gave a nod to rural producers, saying that his government was the one that provided the most funding for agribusiness.

On October 19, Lula released a document in which he made a commitment to freedom of worship in the country and says that evangelicals are welcome to participate in the Executive. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the PT’s letter to evangelicals.

“It’s opportunism on their part. As he took the issue of abortion very badly and, until a few weeks ago, Lula spoke openly: ‘Look, abortion is a matter of public health. If you don’t want to have a child, don’t have one’. And why does he go back? Because he saw that in the Christian public he lost support”, said the president, in an interview with a podcast on the website O Antagonista.







