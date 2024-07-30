Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 20:38

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday, the 30th, that he will draft a proposal for public safety with his ministers who were former governors. Afterwards, he will present the idea to the states. He made the statement in an interview with TV Centro América, Globo’s affiliate in Mato Grosso.

“I am calling a meeting of the Ministry of Justice with the eight ministers I have who have been state governors,” said Lula. The idea would be to discuss the experiences they had when they were heads of local executives.

“Based on this draft, the first draft proposal, we will call a meeting with the 27 state governors. Because we have to reach an agreement. We have to agree on the role of the Federal Government, the role of the state government. Where will the Armed Forces come in, where will the National Police come in, where will the Federal Police come in? Because everything has to be agreed upon. Because the Federal Police cannot enter the state to solve a state crime,” declared the President of the Republic.

“We want to build something agreed upon, with 27 states, so that we can present to Brazilian society the definitive idea that we will combat drug trafficking, organized crime, arms smuggling, gas smuggling, gold smuggling, smuggling of everything in this country,” said Lula.