PT member will meet with President Luis Arce in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where he is expected to sign agreements in the areas of energy, health and public safety; visit gives political weight to current local chief executive after coup attempt

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) makes this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) the 1st official visit to Bolivia since the beginning of his 3rd term. The visit had been scheduled for months, but gained greater relevance and political weight after the attempted military coup against the government of Luis Arce (Movement towards Socialism – MAS, left). The Brazilian chief executive should, however, adopt a cautious tone in relation to his old friend, the former president Evo Moraleswho although he is from the same party as Arce, is today his main political enemy on the left.

Lula arrived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the country’s main economic hub, on Monday night (July 8, 2024). He will be received by Arce on Tuesday with the honors of a head of state. The two will have a bilateral meeting at 11 am (Brasília time), after which they will sign agreements in the areas of health, energy and public security. They are expected to make a statement to the press afterwards. The Brazilian president will also participate in a meeting with social movements and businesspeople from both countries.

The trip takes place after the Mercosur summit, where the Andean country was officially recognized as a full member of the bloc. The Bolivian Senate approved the application for membership on July 3, in a victory for the Arce government. Lula returns to Brasília on Tuesday night.

Among the agreements to be signed are:

Jirau memorandum: increase in the capacity of the Jirau hydroelectric plant, located in Rondônia, to 90 m³/s;

protocol to combat human trafficking;

health protocol: universalization of care in the public network on both sides of the border.

The visit also aims to reestablish relations between the two countries, which were weakened during the government of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Luis Arce has already visited Brazil 4 times since Lula returned to the Presidency.

BOLIVIAN POLITICS

Lula is not expected to meet with Evo so as not to embarrass his host and to avoid criticism of interference in the country’s politics and in the MAS. While still in Paraguay, he told reporters, however, that he is available to talk with the former Bolivian president. Upon arriving in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on Monday, he adopted a more relaxed tone. When asked about how he could resolve the dispute between Arce and Evo, he simply said that he would learn more about Bolivian politics starting this Tuesday.

“I haven’t spoken to Arce yet, I’ve only met him, but I haven’t spoken. Tomorrow I’ll find out more about the political situation in Bolivia, how the divergence with Evo is going. [e Arce] and who the opposition candidates are. In whatever way we can help to build unity and strengthen democracy, I think that is Brazil’s role”, he said.

In Bolivia, Lula said that the attempted coup against Arce’s government is “Unforgiven”.

“Thank God the Bolivian people have guaranteed democracy and international solidarity has been very important. It is unimaginable to think that in the first quarter of the 21st century the problem will be solved by a coup, that the military can be the solution. Why? The solution lies in strengthening democracy, in the participation of civil society, in the vote of the Bolivian people. There are no miracles, what exists is respect for democracy, which can allow for the alternation of power.” he said.

At the beginning of his speech at Mercosur on Monday, Lula mentioned the issue and compared it to January 8, when extremist militants vandalized the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brasília. He said it is necessary “remain vigilant”.

“The unanimous reaction to June 26 in Bolivia and January 8 in Brazil demonstrate that there are no shortcuts to democracy in our region. But we must remain vigilant. False democrats are trying to undermine institutions and put them at the service of reactionary interests. As long as our region remains among the most unequal in the world, political stability will remain under threat. Democracy and development go hand in hand.” said in the speech.

On June 26, a group of soldiers led by General Juan José Zúñiga took over the capital’s square in an action called by Arce “coup” against the government. An armored vehicle even knocked down the entrance gate to the presidential palace.

On the day, Zúñiga said that the military were searching “restore democracy” and called for the immediate release of political prisoners. After the president appointed Jose Wilson Sanchez Velásquez as the new commander-in-chief of the Army, soldiers withdrew from the vicinity of the government headquarters.

Zuñiga was arrested the same day by Bolivian authorities. He was detained at the entrance to the General Staff headquarters in La Paz. The general was immediately taken to the Attorney General’s Office. He will face charges of “terrorism” and armed uprising against the security and sovereignty of the State.

Evo said days later that Arce had “mistaken” the Bolivian people and the world. Both were political allies, but they have drifted apart and are now enemies.

EVO X ARCE

The current president was elected in 2020 with the support of Evo Morales, for whom he was Minister of Economy between 2006 and 2017 and again in 2019.

Morales was president of Bolivia for 13 years (2006-2019).

However, the two have grown apart over time. Morales began criticizing Arce’s management at the beginning of his government and has maintained constant mutual attacks with ministers.

When announcing his intention to run in September 2023, the former president named the ministries of the Presidency and the Government. He said that the current government’s objective is to hand Bolivia over to the United States. On another occasion, he also accused Arce’s team of corruption.

In December 2023, Bolivia’s TCP (Plurinational Constitutional Court) ruled that presidents and vice presidents of the country can only run for re-election or a 2nd term once.

The decision directly affects Morales, who is moving to return to the Presidency in 2025. He classified the decision as a “conspiracy”.

OTHER TOPICS OF THE MEETING

Lula must strengthen Brazil’s cooperation with Bolivia in the fight against organized crime. Here are the measures:

training in the fight against smuggling and human trafficking;

strengthening migration management;

Brazil-Bolivia strategy for training personnel responsible for the fight against drug trafficking.

The leaders are also expected to discuss infrastructure issues, such as the revitalization of the Tamengo canal, and trade. The Brazilian government is considering using a mechanism that would allow trade in the local currency, the Bolivian. Bolivia is experiencing a currency crisis and there is a shortage of dollars in circulation.