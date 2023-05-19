For the minister, legislation is controversial and was criticized even by those who are in favor of privatization

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), said this Thursday (May 18, 2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) if “a little scandalized” regarding the law that determined the privatization of Eletrobras. For the minister, the legislation is quite controversial and Lula, having been president before and knowing the importance of the company, reacted more intensely to privatization. “But, if you consult people from the market itself, the law was very criticized, even by those who were in favor of privatization”defended the minister. The statements were made in an interview with CNN.