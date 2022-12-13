Minister of Justice of the next government spoke after acts of vandalism by protesters against the president-elect

the elected senator Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), who will be Minister of Justice in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said that the acts of vandalism by anti-PT protesters did not threaten the elected president at any time.

A group of demonstrators who do not accept Lula’s victory over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vandalized cars in front of the Federal Police building in Brasília and burned buses after a member of the group was arrested – the indigenous Serere Xavante, who presents himself as a cacique.

After the turmoil in front of the PF, the demonstrators threatened to go to the hotel where Lula is staying, near the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The building was surrounded by the Military Police of the Federal District. About 50 agents went to protect the hotel. On normal days, there are only one or two vehicles.

The depredations even reached the TV Tower, a traditional tourist spot in Brasília. The tower is in the center of an open area opposite the hotel where the president-elect is staying. The police dispersed the groups with bombs and rubber bullets.



Caio Specoto/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Bus burned by protesters overhangs in a ravine in Brasilia

The disturbances occurred hours after Lula was certified by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The ceremony serves as a certification that the politician has been elected and can take office.

“At no time was President Lula exposed to any risk. President Lula at this moment is in absolute safety and will continue to do so until the moment of his inauguration and, therefore, until the full exercise of his functions.”said Flávio Dino.

Watch (24min20s):

He said that the president-elect’s security group, headed by PF delegate Andrei Passos, and the Federal District police forces work in tandem.

“This joint work is able, on the one hand, to guarantee President Lula’s safety, and, on the other, to guarantee public order in the country’s capital”said the future minister.

🇧🇷We cannot, at this moment, think that there is a victory for those who want chaos.”Dino said. “Are there unfortunately people wishing for chaos? Undemocratic, illegal? Yes, there is. But these people didn’t win and they won’t win tomorrow.”he declared.

Dino spoke to journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transition of government, late Monday night (12.Dec.2022). The current Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, only spoke publicly about the matter through your twitter profile🇧🇷

Flávio Dino had by his side Andrei Passos and the Public Security Secretary of the Federal District, Júlio Danilo Souza Ferreira. Dino’s office invited the journalists to the conversation after the turmoil was brought under control.

Last week, a demonstration by the same group (but without vandalism), at the door of the hotel where the president-elect is staying, caused the president-elect’s security to be reassessed. Lula, however, must remain where she is.

“The president fulfilled all his agendas, was graduated, and returned safely to the hotel where he is calm, serene, resting, and there he will remain”said Passos.

Júlio Danilo said there were images and other means of identifying those responsible for the acts. According to him, there will be accountability. “It will not be accepted that acts of vandalism continue in the city”he declared.

He said, however, that he did not know if anyone had been arrested over the actions. He also said that he does not think there has been a failure in Brasília’s security. “It was promptly repressed, order was re-established”he declared.

He also stated that the maintenance of the protesters’ camp in front of the Army headquarters, in Brasília, will be “reassessed”🇧🇷 In this case, however, the Federal District government has limited power. It is a military area. Who decides on the location is the Army.

Part of the protesters who set fire to vehicles would be camped in the place. Since Bolsonaro’s defeat, acts in front of barracks have become commonplace. People dissatisfied with the election result are asking the military to prevent Lula’s return to power.