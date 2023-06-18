During the delivery of houses from Minha Casa, Minha Vida, the president appealed: “For the love of God, don’t stop studying”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) made an alert this Saturday (June 17) to young people who stop studying to go to “parties and ballads”. He stated that many young people are immediate and do not think about their own future, but that they regret it when they realize that they cannot support their own family with the salary they earn.

“When we are 18, 19, 20 years old, we are often not worried about anything because we think that our life is eternal. And many times we don’t go to study because there’s a party on Thursday, on Friday, there’s a party on Sunday. We only regret it when we get married, we have children and we don’t earn enough to support our family”said Lula, during the delivery of housing from Minha Casa, Minha Vida, in the state of Pará.

The president also recalled the financial difficulties his family had when he was young and said that he only managed to improve his life and reach the Presidency of the Republic because he studied.

“It was thanks to a technical course that I was the 1st child of a mother who had 8 children, who was born illiterate and died illiterate. It was because of a profession that I was the 1st child to earn more than the minimum wage, I was the 1st to have a house, a refrigerator, a television, a car and I was the 1st to reach the Presidency of the Republic”he stated.

“For God’s sake, don’t stop studying. Study as much as necessaryadded Lula.

SIMILAR SPEECH

The speech is similar to what Lula did last Tuesday during his 1st weekly live, entitled “Conversation with the president”. At the time, he said that it is necessary for young people to dedicate time to study “because these 4 or 5 years [de estudo] They will guarantee you for the rest of your life.”

The president is in Belém (PA) to participate in the preparations for the COP-30, which will be held in the city in 2025. of Tourism.