The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has warned the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that the agreement with Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay) will not go ahead without new European concessions. “The premise that must exist between strategic partners is mutual trust, and not mistrust and sanctions,” Lula assured this Monday in Brasilia, together with the head of the Community Executive, alluding to a series of EU environmental and labor regulations. , which would affect the agreement and limit the arrival of products linked to illegal deforestation, something that in many sectors of Brazil is interpreted as a protectionist excuse to limit exports from its thriving agricultural sector.

Von der Leyen, who began a visit to several Latin American countries on Monday in a diplomatic offensive to recover ground that the EU has been losing in recent years, has been more confident and optimistic. “We both think that it is time to conclude the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. We have the ambition to do it as soon as possible, no later than the end of the year”, pointed out the head of the Community Executive with a smile. “We are waiting for your response to know where we have to take a step,” she told Lula da Silva at a press conference in Brasilia.

“Europe is back”, Von der Leyen launched on the first visit to Brazil in a decade by the head of the European Commission. Together with Lula, Von der Leyen has assured that Mercosur will increase the competitive capacity of the industries of the two blocs, and has announced a package of 20 million euros for the Brazilian fund to take care of the Amazon, something that perhaps has not satisfied the expectations of Lula, who always tends to complain that rich countries promise a lot and deliver little. The Amazon fund was paralyzed during the years of Jair Bolsonaro in command of Brazil (2019-2023) and after Lula came to power it has already received donations from Germany, Norway, the US and the UK.

Von der Leyen has also announced a package of 10,000 million euros for investment projects in Latin America and the Caribbean through the Global Gateway tool, which seeks to confront the New Silk Road project in China, as announced by EL COUNTRY.

The EU has been seeking to close the trade agreement with the Mercosur countries for more than 20 years, but the reluctance of France, first, and the arrival of Bolsonaro to power in Brazil later, froze the talks. Now, that the EU seeks to relaunch its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, in its active search for new reliable partners, after the enormous blow of the Russian war in Ukraine due to the dependence of the community club on Russian gas, to close the pact with Mercosur has become “a great priority”, according to the communication on Latin America and the Caribbean that establishes the position of Brussels.

However, it does not seem easy. Although France lifts its reluctance, those of the Mercosur countries remain, with Brazil in the lead, regarding the new green agenda of the EU and to reduce emissions that include very strict conditions to access the European market. Lula believes that these regulations have extraterritorial effects that modify the balance of the agreement. “These initiatives represent potential restrictions on Brazil’s agricultural and industrial exports,” stressed the Brazilian president together with von der Leyen. In addition, Lula considers that once the denialist era of former President Bolsonaro has passed and with his renewed environmental commitment to stop deforestation in the Amazon, so many precautions are not necessary. He asks for a vote of confidence.

Lula also highlighted these regulations and that leaving the agreement as it is could be detrimental to Brazil’s reindustrialization plans. After assuring that the US and Europe understood that, after cycles of “exaggerated liberalism”, the State had to act in industrial policies and they adopted millionaire subsidy programs, the Brazilian president remarked that he has similar ambitions. He made it clear that for Brazil, maintaining these promotion policies through public procurement instruments is something that cannot be waived. Lula’s Brazil does not want to limit itself to exporting raw materials, although in his statement Von der Leyen dropped that these are vital for Europe to carry out its ambitious energy transition.

The head of the Community Executive, which has deployed a whole diplomatic offensive in a key region for the EU, congratulated Lula for having “returned” Brazil to its rightful place. Von der Leyen applauded the “excellent” commitment of the president to end deforestation by 2030, and highlighted that the celebration of COP-30 in 2025 in the Brazilian city of Belém do Pará, in the Amazon delta, “a fantastic message ”.

The war in Ukraine also centered part of the conversation. Lula, who for months has been trying to position himself as a guarantor of dialogue with the occasional diplomatic setback that has equated Russia, the aggressor country, with Ukraine. This Monday, he avoided new verbal slips and recalled that Brazil has voted in favor of all UN resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I reiterated our determination to seek peace, avoiding the escalation of the war and the use of force and its incalculable risks. There is no military solution to that conflict,” he said. And incidentally he left another message for the EU and the US: “We need more diplomacy and less armed intervention in the Ukraine, in Palestine, in Yemen. The horrors of war and the suffering it causes cannot be treated selectively. The basic principles of International Law are valid for everyone, ”he settled.

Von der Leyen, knowing that in Latin America the war in Ukraine sounds like a very distant conflict, highlighted its effects on the daily lives of its citizens, referring to inflation or the lack of fertilizers for agriculture, and gave wings to Lula’s diplomatic ambitions, ensuring that Brazil will have an important role in the presidency of the G-20 in 2024. In the coming days, the leader of the European Executive will visit Argentina, Chile and Mexico, a tour that aims to stage the renewed interest of Europe for Latin America, a vision that will have its debut at the summit between the EU countries and CELAC to be held on July 17 and 18 in Brussels.

