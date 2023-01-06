The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid this Friday (6.jan.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) intends to make two trips to the States before going to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He made the statement after attending the 1st government ministerial meeting.

“Him [Lula] wants, already in January, to make two trips to States before the trip to Argentina to already inaugurate or start its programs and commitments, be it in housing, educational, health programs. We already left with the task of putting together at least these two diaries before your trip to Argentina”the minister told reporters.

The head of the Civil House declared that the government intends to deliver a list of priorities for the new management with the entire execution schedule in two weeks.

“The goal is that, in two weeks, the Civil House will carry out a survey of priorities in each ministry, raising programs, actions, works that can be ‘started’ immediately. In two weeks I will ship with him [Lula] for hit the hammer on this range of priorities with a defined schedule. Deadlines are very tight. By the end of the month, therefore, we will have the government’s priorities to present to Brazilian society”.

At the end of the meeting, ministers and congressmen avoided talking to journalists about the meeting. “Today we unanimously decided that Rui would speak and he already spoke”, said the minister Marina SilvaEnvironment and Climate Change.

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE) stated only that the meeting was “excellent”. the minister Fernando Haddad (Fazenda) stated that the decision to have only Rui Costa speak was Lula’s recommendation. “The president determined that Rui Costa will speak for the meeting“, said.

MINISTERS’ POSITION

On his right side at the meeting, Lula placed the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin. Next to the former toucan and now pesebist was Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice. On the left side of the president was Rui Costa (Civil House), and, in sequence, José Múcio Monteiro (Defense). By the simplified rule of location, these are the most prestigious ministers at the moment within the Planalto Palace.

THE Power360 prepared an illustration of how was the disposition of those present at the ministerial meeting this Friday (Jan 6):

As can be seen in the infographic above, ministers Vinícius Carvalho (CGU) and Jorge Messias (AGU) were at the ends of the Planalto oval table, at the farthest point from Lula. Messias gained notoriety in 2016, when in a phone call recorded and leaked by Lava Jato he was referred to as “Bessias” by the then president, Dilma Rousseffwho was talking to Lula.

Even further away were the 3 leaders of the Government in the Legislative Branch: Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader in the Senate; the federal deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber; and Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Government in Congress. It is noteworthy that in the case of these politicians there was no prism on the table with the name identifying each one of them, as in the case of Ministers of State.

When Lula assumed his 1st term as president, in 2003, the then Minister of the Civil House, José Dirceu, changed the order of precedence of ministers who were announced in public ceremonies. Until 2002, the Minister of Justice was always the 1st to be announced and to enter the venue. With Dirceu, the 1st on the list became the head of the Civil House.

In Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023, the president inaugurated all ministers and decided to start with a different order. The 1st to be called to sign the term of office was Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples. This Friday (Jan 6), however, Guajajara was placed in a position of little prominence: on Lula’s direct side in 16th position.

All ministers and government leaders in Congress sat at the table with Lula. The meeting was also attended by First Lady Janja, who was not at the table but was seated at the left side of the room. Next to her were: Marcola, Lula’s adviser; Miriam Belchior, Executive Secretary of the Civil House; Fernando Igreja, ambassador; Neudi Neres, Janja’s advisor; an employee of Ricardo Stuckert’s team; Flávia Filipini, Secom press officer; and José Chrispiniano, Lula’s press advisor.

On the right side of the room were the technical team and advisors to the Presidency of the Republic.

LULA’S SPEECH

Lula told the 37 ministers that his government does not have a single philosophy. “We are not a government with a single thought, a single philosophy. We are a government of different people. People, thinking differently, have to make an effort so that in the process of rebuilding this country, people think alike.”

Watch (1min26s):

The meeting this Friday (Jan 6) was scheduled for 9:30 am, but Lula started to speak at 10:03 am, 33 minutes late. The petista’s speech lasted 20 minutes and 50 seconds and her voice was unstable at times.

At the end of the speech, when passing the word to the deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, his eyes were a little red and he used a cloth handkerchief to wipe his face.

Lula also used the speech to naturalize political agreements, saying that part of the PT’s 1st echelon was formed in this way.

“We don’t rule Congress, we depend on Congress. Each minister has to have the patience to serve each deputy, senator, and senator well. Otherwise, when we go to ask for a vote, he says: no, I went to that ministry and they didn’t even receive me”

Watch (4min10s):

Read below the highlights of Lula’s speech at the beginning of the ministerial meeting:

Differences in government — “We are not a government with a single thought, a single philosophy. We are a government of different people. People, thinking differently, have to make an effort so that in the process of rebuilding this country, people think alike”;

Watch Lula’s speech (19min15s):