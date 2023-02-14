Lagged since 2015, the Income Tax table should also exempt those who receive up to R$ 2,640

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defined that the readjustment of the minimum wage will go from the current R$ 1,302 to R$ 1,320 from May 2023. The intention is that the new increase coincides with Labor Day, celebrated on May 1st.

The estimated impact is just over R$7 billion. That’s because every R$1 more in the minimum wage increases government costs by R$389.8 million.

In January, the government had postponed the announcement of the increase to R$1,320, one of Lula’s campaign promises. The economic team maintained that the higher-than-expected cost of retirement and pensions –which are linked to the country’s wage floor– limited the readjustment.

The new value differs from the R$ 1,343 proposed by the unions in a meeting with the president on January 18.

O Power360 found that the government is still analyzing the readjustment in the correction of the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) table. The Planalto Palace argues that the exemption benefits those who receive up to 2 minimum wages per month. With the new value, it would reach up to R$ 2,640.

The president’s campaign promise, however, was to raise the income tax exemption range to R$5,000. The correction of the table has not been done since 2015.

The change can be made by means of a Provisional Measure. At current values, those who receive up to R$ 1,903.98 do not need to pay tax.

A projection of National Unafisco shows that 9.7 million Brazilians are exempt from IR in 2023 under the current regime. Here’s the full (243 KB).

“Any readjustment in the income tax table is a relief, but the announced exemption range of R$ 2,640 is still frustrating because it is a modest adjustment. The campaign promise to exempt a greater number of taxpayers was expected to be fulfilled”said the president of Unafisco, Mauro Silva.

DEBT RENEGOTIATION

Another proposal that should be announced in the next few days is the Desenrola program, which concerns the renegotiation of debts. The measure can serve up to 40 million debtors.

On Monday (13.Feb.2023), the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said that the initiative of the Ministry of Finance is in the “right direction”.

“I think the program is very welcome. I don’t know the details, but I think it’s in the right direction.”he declared during an interview withLiving Wheel”from the TV Cultura.

Watch (2min36s):