President stated that privatization was “injurious to the country” and wants to increase the government’s shareholding in the company

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) that the federal government’s participation contract in the actions of the Eletrobras be reviewed by the Justice, so that there are more Union representatives on the company’s board of directors.

For the president, the company’s privatization process was an act of “injury to the homeland” and the conditions given to the government were leonine. Still, he denied claims to renationalize the company, but defended that, if the government can buy more shares, it should do so.

“I didn’t say during the campaign [eleitoral] and I’m not going to say now that I’m going to buy the companies back, because the little money we have, we’re going to have to take care of the benefits that the people need”he declared.

Lula had breakfast with journalists from 41 media vehicles considered “independent” or “alternative” by the Presidency of the Republic. Most of them identify themselves as left-wing and are aligned with the PT government.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 9:30 am at the Planalto Palace, but it was delayed by 20 minutes. It closed around 12pm.

According to publications on social networks by guest journalists, fruit (papaya, melon, mango and grape), cheese, ham and salami, assorted breads, cakes, water, juices and coffee were served. There was also the option of jams and butter.

In addition to Lula, the first lady Janja Lula da Silva, the Minister of Social Communication of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, the press secretary, José Chrispiniano, and the president of the EBC, Hélio Doyle, also participate in the coffee.

When answering questions from reporters, the president stated that the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, “possibly” will go to court so that the government can review the contract, both in terms of ownership and participation in the company’s management and board of directors. “This leonine contract is against the government”said Lula.

Eletrobras was privatized in June 2022 by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for BRL 33.7 billion. At the time, the price was set at R$42 per share.

In his speech, Lula claimed to be something “irrational” It is “Machiavellian” the fact that the government has 40% of the shares, but can only participate in the management of the company as if it had 10%. “This is an irrational, Machiavellian thing that we cannot accept”he said.

The president declared that, if the economy grows and the government is able to afford it, it should buy more shares to increase its stake in Eletrobras, but denied that there is any intention to buy back the company as a whole.

“If we manage to make the economy grow and things go well and we can buy more shares, we will buy. The government has to have, if it has 40% of the government, it has to have a majority in the management of that company. […] Now this is a process that will not be part of my agenda. Will I save money to buy back? No. My priority right now is to end a famine in this country.”he said.