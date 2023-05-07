Argentine President Alberto Fernández was in Brasilia on a life-and-death mission. Argentina broke. It really broke. Argentina, by the way, always flirts with bankruptcy. But with Fernández, the economy crumbled once and for all. The country’s reserves are being drained and have already reached the lowest level of the last seven years. With inflation that already exceeds 100% per year (and continues to rise) and a historic drought that has drastically reduced agribusiness production – the main source of dollars for the country. He returned home with a promise from his Brazilian counterpart that he will make “any and all sacrifices to help Argentina”.

Lula can say that because he was elected to represent the Brazilian people. But when Lula says so, he ignores the fact that the sacrifice will not be made for him, but for the people who elected him. In his third term, Lula reproduces the vice of governing Brazil as if the country were his. As if Brazil were the PT.

Argentina is on the verge of not having dollars to pay for imports. Some economists estimate that the net reserves of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic are around US$ 2 billion. For a country, this is nothing. In objective terms, it is the same as being on the overdraft.

As in a tango, it is not new that Argentina’s economy and politics take a step forward, one step to the side and two steps back. After every sigh, the country stagnates and then gets even worse. In this infinite dance, which imitates the steps of one of the national symbols, Argentines collect monumental debts and defaults.

When Lula talks about “sacrificing to help”, he is predicting that Brazilian taxpayers will have to assume the bill that will certainly never be paid by their neighbors to the south. In his speech, Lula mentioned the Brics – whose development bank is presided over by Dilma Rousseff – and the indefectible BNDES, which during PTism was the key to sending billions to friendly dictatorships in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Money that not only financed works, but also served to fuel the biggest case of international bribery in history.

The Lula government designs a line of credit for Argentina to be able to use to import Brazilian goods. The plan is to give Fernández a prepaid card, whose limit can reach billions, to buy in Brazil what Argentina is on the verge of no longer being able to pay to suppliers who already accumulate invoices not paid by Fernández.

China has already done this during the governments of Cristina Kirchner, Mauricio Macri and Fernández. The money went up in smoke in the irremediable Argentine populism. Unpayable bills have turned Argentina into a debt slave.

The Brazilian “sacrifice” is liquid and certain. The idea of ​​granting credit to a country to import Brazilian products is a good one. Stimulates local industry and agriculture, generating jobs and wealth in Brazil. But in practice, when these resources are handed over to deadbeats, the result is a tragedy in which the benefits obtained by the operations are annulled by the damage that falls on the Treasury and consequently on the most needy.

The use of the BNDES to grant credit to Argentines is even more bizarre considering that, in March, the BNDES announced that it plans to take out loans from China totaling R$ 6.5 billion. In other words, the same BNDES that is getting into trouble with China will be the source of a loan that will possibly never be repaid by the Argentines.

The sacrifice will be great. And know one thing: it’s just the beginning.