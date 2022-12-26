The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will continue this Monday (26.Dec.2022) the political talks to define the 16 remaining ministries and 2nd-level positions of the new government. The petista returns to Brasilia to resolve obstacles.

The intention is to announce the missing names by Tuesday (27.Dec). Altogether, Lula’s Esplanada will be made up of 37 ministers.

The biggest impasse involves the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). There is a chance that the congresswoman will be nominated for the Cities portfolio. For this, an agreement with the MDB bench in the Chamber and with the leadership of União Brasil, who also covet the ministry, would be necessary.

Another possibility published on social networks by members of the Lula transition is to accommodate Tebet in Ricardo Lewandowski’s vacancy in the STF (Federal Supreme Court), something far beyond what even the senator could dream of.

PT supporters will also make one last attempt to attract André Lara Resende to the Ministry of Planning. The economist, however, hesitates because of his family, who live in São Paulo, and because he has to negotiate with politicians if he accepts the job.

Of the names that make up the 1st echelon, 9 are practically closed. Featured for Marina Silva (Rede), which should occupy the Ministry of the Environment.

Read the infographic with the possible ministers:

So far, 21 future ministers have been announced by Lula, of which 6 are women (29% of the total).

Here are the names released so far that will compose the 1st echelon of the new government:

2nd step

Lula also defined names for the 2nd echelon of the government. confirmed the economist Aloizio Mercadante (PT) in the presidency of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) must be confirmed in the command of the Petrobras when there is the conclusion of the announcement of ministers.

Read the list of names released for the 2nd step: