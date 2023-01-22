Senator-elect and reserve general said that the resignation of the commander of the Force is “terrible for the country”

The senator elected by Rio Grande do Sul and reserve general, Hamilton Mourao (Republicans), said this Saturday (21.jan.2023) to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) want “feed crisis” with the Army by dismissing the commander of the institution for refusing “ask for the head of a military man, without an investigation”.

As found out by Power360the former commander of the Army, General Júlio César Arruda, wanted to maintain the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Cid to command the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023.

Lula, on the other hand, wanted the promotion of Bolsonaro’s former aide to be revoked because of the accusations. The refusal cost the lieutenant colonel the price of the barracks.

Mourão, former vice-president of the Republic, said that Arruda’s dismissal is “bad for the country”.

This Saturday morning (January 21), Lula articulated Arruda’s resignation by telephone with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro. It was just over 6 am and they both decided together that the best thing to do would be to fire the former commander of the Army.

The defense minister did not want to run the risk of creating a crisis similar to the one that formed because of extremist camps in front of Army HQs across the country. He decided that a more immediate action should be taken because of resistance seen in General Arruda’s behavior.

OTHER DISMISSALS

In addition to the case of Lieutenant Colonel Cid, General Arruda also resisted changing other officers who occupy strategic positions.

One of them, according to the Power360is General Dutra (Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes), which since April 2022 has commanded the Plateau Military Command.

Another who should lose his post is the lieutenant colonel Paulo Jorge Fernandes da Hora, head of the Presidential Guard Battalion. Fernandes had a videotaped discussion on the 8th of January making it difficult to arrest vandals inside the Planalto Palace.

Lula and José Múcio wanted Fernandes removed, but General Arruda resisted.

WHO IS TOMAS

General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, 62, has been in the Army for 41 years and has already participated in missions in Haiti, in 2010, and in the complexes of Penha and Alemão (RJ), in 2012.

He commanded the Presidential Guard Battalion, in Brasilia, the Corps of Cadets of the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras, in Campinas, the 2nd Subcommand of the Land Operations Command and the 11th Light Infantry Brigade, in Campinas.

In 2019, he rose to the rank of Army General and joined the Army High Command. Today, the general is the Military Commander of the Southeast, which covers the State of São Paulo.

Last Wednesday (18.jan.2023), Tomás Miguel defended that the result of the electronic voting machines should be respected and stated that the military should not expose political opinions. He made the statement during a ceremony honoring the soldiers killed in action in Haiti.

