Home page politics

From: Carina Ottillinger

Split

Brazilian President Lula opposes arms sales to Ukraine. A new international organization is to promote peace negotiations.

Brasilia – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official trip for his third term. In his opinion, these two countries should join a political G20 and try to end the war.

Officially the new President of Brazil since January 1, 2021: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva © IMAGO/Wang Tiancong

Left-wing Lula (Workers’ Party) has been accused of being close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the war was caused by decisions made by two countries.

“President Putin is taking no initiatives to end the Ukraine war. (President Volodymyr) Zelensky is not taking any initiatives to end the war,” Lula told reporters in Abu Dhabi through an official translator.

War in Ukraine: Lula appeals to the West and insists on peace negotiations instead of arms deliveries

He further appealed to western countries: “Europe and the USA continue to contribute in their own way to the continuation of the war. So you have to sit down at a table and say, ‘That’s enough’.”

The USA During his stay, Lula accuses them of promoting the war by supplying arms to Ukraine. He also criticized the dollar’s dominance in world trade and called for a new currency for transactions between the BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

A G20 political group – Lula proposes new international organization

The 77-year-old has another alliance in mind. He spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping about the formation of a group of countries to mediate along the lines of the G20 group.

“The G20 was formed to bail out the economy that was in crisis,” Lula said. “Now it is important to create a different kind of G20 to end this war and bring about peace. That is my intention and I believe that we will have great success with it.”

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Peace in the Ukraine war: Lula hopes for support from Biden and Macron

Lula has already discussed his initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of some South American countries. The Brazilian President believes there will be broad support for the project. “I think we meet people who would rather talk about peace than about war.”

Like China, Brazil has not imposed sanctions on Moscow over the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The United Arab Emirates has taken a neutral stance on the conflict. (AFP)