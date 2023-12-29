MP will allow the government to negotiate with Congress the return of INSS charges from companies and part of the country's city halls

The Provisional Measure that reviews the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy, published this Friday (Dec 29, 2023), determined that the new rules established by the Planalto begin to take effect in April 2024. The government's initial expectation federal, however, was that the MP would come into force on January 1st of the next year.

The change in deadline comes one day after the government was criticized by congressmen and businesspeople dissatisfied with the text, which would come into effect during the parliamentary recess.

With the new date, deputies and senators will have time to analyze the new proposals for charging INSS from companies and part of the country's city halls. Despite this, the PL (Bill) approved by the National Congress has already lost its validity with the publication of the MP.

The payroll tax exemption for companies and cities had been approved by Congress this year, lasting until 2027. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), however, vetoed the measure. On December 14, Congress overturned the veto by a wide margin. In the Chamber, there were 378 votes against Planalto and only 78 in favor. In the Senate, 60 votes to overturn the veto and only 13 for Lula.

The minister's decision Fernando Haddad (Treasury) to download an MP to overturn the Legislative vote took place on Thursday (Dec 28), when the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), enacted the law with Lula's veto overturned. O Power360 asked the Ministry of Finance if the MP will revoke what was defined by Congress and there was confirmation.

On the same day as the announcement, the author of the PL that extends the payroll tax exemption, senator Efraim Filho (União-PB), criticized the MP from the Ministry of Finance, stating that the measure will bring “juridical insecurity” for business owners.

“The publication of the MP contradicts a decision taken by a large majority by Congress. You will face resistance from the start. It brings legal uncertainty for the entrepreneur, who on January 1st will not know which rule to follow, whether that of the MP or the law approved by Congress and published today”said Efraim on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).