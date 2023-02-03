In an interview, the president also said that he wants to discuss with China a possible agreement with Mercosur.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Thursday (2.Feb.2023) that one of the subjects he should take to the meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on February 10 is the end of the embargo on Cuba and support for elections in Venezuela.

“It no longer makes sense to block Cuba. Fidel Castro is dead, Raul Castro has already made the smooth transition to civilian life. Therefore, there is no problem in returning to normal US-Cuba relations. If it’s Miami’s problem, or voters’ problem, I need to talk to Biden, like I talked to Putinas I talked to Obama”, said in an interview with TV network!.

With regard to Venezuela, Lula stated that it is necessary to bring together a group of countries that can help negotiate the holding of free elections recognized by the international community.

The president also said that he intends to discuss with Biden the trade relationship between the two countries and with Mercosur, global governance in relation to the climate issue and the mediation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. They will meet at the White House in Washington on February 10.

Lula also said that he could start an eventual Mercosur negotiation with China in March, when he intends to visit Beijing, but he reiterated that the priority is to close the agreement with the European Union. He defended that the Latin American bloc remains united to deal with the Asian giant.

“It is something I am interested in. Perhaps a South America-China agreement. What we need is to believe that alone we have less chances. Look, Brazil is very big, it is very important, it abandons everyone and goes alone. Nonsense! Nonsense! We need to value the countries that are neighbors of Brazil, and, above all, the small countries“, said.

Last week, on a visit to Uruguay, Lula reiterated his position of negotiating in a bloc, given President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou’s offensive to initiate negotiations on the part of the bloc with the Chinese.

Investment in other countries

During the interview, Lula classified as “rudeness” complaints about the financing of infrastructure projects in neighboring countries. On a visit to Argentina on January 23, the president confirmed that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) will finance part of the state work on the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline. The initiative led to criticism from experts in the energy and environmental sectors.

For Lula, however, the discussion on the subject is “based on ignorance”. “Brazil does not finance the country. Brazil finances the Brazilian company that will do the service. And when Brazil finances a company to provide a service in any country in the world, it is a type of export”said.

The petista also stated that this type of investment creates more jobs in Brazil and helps the country to be respected internationally. “All products are purchased from Brazil. We export engineering, so Brazil… And then Brazil gets what it put in. In other words, it is rude to say that Brazil is investing I don’t know where and not investing in Brazil”said.

Russia-Ukraine War

Lula again indicated that he wanted to bring together a group of countries that could help broker a solution to the war between Ukraine and Russia. For him, nations that have no immediate relationship with the conflict can help in negotiations. Lula cited as possible members, in addition to Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Argentina.

“A group of countries that have nothing to do with the war, that did not sell weapons, that did not give money, that is, a group of countries that can easily talk to both the president of Ukraine and the president of Russia ”he stated.

The president also said that the conflict does not need to have defeaters and that the only victory would be peace. “for Humanity”.

“You don’t see someone talking about peace in the newspaper. It is the United States that should speak. They want Putin to be defeated. I think that no one needs to be defeated. What is needed is for humanity to win and humanity will win when it has peace.”said.

Lula reiterated Brazil’s position of not selling ammunition that can be used in war to Germany or France. The Brazilian government had already denied the request of the Germans at the beginning of the week. Questioned about whether he would change his position if the United States also put pressure on the sale of ammunition, Lula said he would maintain his position.