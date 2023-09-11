President defended that leaders of the 2 blocs meet to conclude negotiations or end discussions

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Monday (September 11, 2023) that the leaders of the countries that make up Mercosur and the European Union meet to close the trade agreement between the 2 blocs and that the decision be made in the coming months.

“And we have to reach a yes or no agreement in the coming months. Either do it or stop arguing. It’s been 22 years”. Lula said that when negotiators are unable to move forward, it is time to enter politics.

The president he spoke to journalists in New Delhi, the capital of India, where he was to participate in the G20 leaders’ summit. Departure back to Brazil this Monday. Arrives in Brasília at 11pm.

Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs) said this Monday that a delegation with European negotiators will travel to Brazil on September 21 to hold a meeting with representatives of the Brazilian government. Another virtual meeting will be held on September 15th.

Lula reported having told the head of the French Executive, Emmanuel Macron, who wants to close the agreement while he is president of Mercosur. He also told the French leader that the South American bloc rejected the additional letter sent by the Europeans in March because it rejected the threats of sanctions indicated in cases of non-compliance with environmental rules. Brazil is also against foreign participation in government purchases.

The 2 had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20. According to the Presidency, they discussed the pending issues that still prevent the finalization of the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. Lula told Macron that the South American bloc is ready to complete the process as quickly as possible and that he expects a clear stance from the Europeans.

Last week, Mercosur negotiators presented guidelines that the bloc will send in response to the European Union’s demands presented in March. In July, Lula stated that the letter containing demands on environmental issues was “unacceptable”.

Asked if there is a political environment, especially on the part of Europeans, for the agreement to be sealed, Lula said yes, but defended “balance point”.

“They always try to convey the idea that it is not Argentina, Brazil that they do not want [fechar o acordo]. We want and need. But we want to be treated on equal terms. Commercial agreement is a two-way street, I buy and I sell. We have to reach a balance point”declared the president.