President will define, by means of a decree, how the organization of his personal protection will be; coordination will be with GSI

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should define in the coming days how the organization of his personal security and that of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, will be. On June 28, ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security) had announced that presidential security would be carried out in a hybrid model. It would contemplate military and PF (Federal Police) agents.

As found out by Power360, the president wants to keep PF agents under his protection. However, it seeks the best way to implement the hybrid model that also includes the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

The PF proposed to the Ministry of Justice the creation of a new board to take care of the security of authorities and the president. The Board of Dignitaries will allow agents to remain under Presidential protection and under direct reporting to the corporation.

sand the board is accepted by the government, the possibility is that a “Task force” together with the military for Lula’s security. The obstacle in this model is that federal police officers do not want to be subordinated directly to the GSI. The proposal is that only security-related tasks would be under the responsibility of the military.



Janja defends that the PF remains responsible for her safety. The current team responsible for protecting the first lady is made up mostly of women.

There are currently two ways for PF agents to act in the security of the president:

GSI request direct effective from the PF as is done with other security forces – this proposal would bring a direct subordination to the military. The measure is evaluated as a remote possibility by the PF leadership;

by term of collaboration – which would also require a submissive treatment to the military.

During the first 6 months of government, the Sesp (Extraordinary Secretariat for Presidential Security) was responsible for the security of the president and the first lady after Lula revealed insecurities in relation to the military because of the 8th of January.

The ordinance that created the secretariat was valid until June 30, 2023. Police officers expected it to be renewed. However, Lula defined that he will follow a hybrid model under the coordination of the GSI.

