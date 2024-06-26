President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Wednesday (26) that his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, owes him an “apology” for having said “a lot of nonsense”. Casa Rosada responded, saying that the libertarian president has no reason to apologize to the Brazilian.

“I didn’t talk to the president of Argentina because I think he has to apologize to Brazil and me, he said a lot of nonsense. I just want him to apologize. Argentina is a country that I like very much, it is a very important country for Brazil, Brazil is very important for Argentina, and it is not a president of the Republic who is going to create a rift between Brazil and Argentina”, said Lula in an interview with UOL.

“The Argentine people and the Brazilian people are bigger than the presidents and they want to live well, they want to live in peace. So, if the president of the Republic of Argentina governs Argentina, he is already good enough, he doesn’t have to govern the world”, said the PT member.

Casa Rosada spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, responded immediately. “What President Lula wants is within his wishes, but President [Milei] He didn’t commit anything for which he has to regret”, he stated, according to information from the Clarín newspaper.

At the G7 meeting, held the week before last in Italy, Lula and Milei did not have an official meeting and posed for the traditional photo of the leaders on opposite sides of the frame.

Adorni stated that Milei and Lula “met by chance” in Italy, “greeted each other cordially”, but “did not speak to each other”.

After the results of the Argentine election were announced in November, Lula wished the new president good luck on the social network, but did not mention his name. Milei invited the Brazilian to his inauguration in December, but the country was represented only by Chancellor Mauro Vieira.

During the campaign for the election in which Peronist Sergio Massa won, the libertarian had called Lula a “communist” and “corrupt”.

Afterwards, he adopted a pragmatic stance, as seen in the invitation for the PT member to attend his inauguration and in Vieira’s meetings with his Argentine counterpart, Diana Mondino.