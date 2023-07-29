Petista wants to meet “soon”, says US president; meeting should be during the UN General Assembly in September

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Friday (July 28, 2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed a desire to meet “shortly” to address climate-related issues. The information is from Reuters.

“Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me soon because you know that there is more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon admitted to the United States annually”Biden said at a campaign event, without saying when the meeting would take place.

To CNN, Itamaraty confirmed that it plans a meeting between the two chief executives for September during the week in which the UN General Assembly takes place.

The theme of the 78th session of the Assembly will be “Rebuilding trust and rekindling global solidarity: accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

In February of this year, Lula met with Biden on a visit to the White House. It was the 1st meeting between the PT and the democrat. On the occasion, they discussed Brazil’s relationship with the US government, the economic agenda and the climate issue and environmental preservation.